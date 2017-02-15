Anaheim Ducks centre Antoine Vermette could be facing a suspension after being ejected from Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Wild for abuse of an official.

Vermette slashed linesman Shandor Alphonso in the back of the leg after losing a faceoff against Wild captain Mikko Koivu at 7:33 of the third period to earn the 10-minute game misconduct.

The 34-year-old's outburst would carry an automatic suspension of three, 10 or 20 games depending on what category of abuse was applied by the referees.

Vermette has eight goals and 14 assists in 57 games this season for the Ducks.

The last lengthy suspension for abuse was Calgary Flames defenceman Dennis Wideman's 20-game ban for hitting linesman Don Henderson from behind during a game on Jan. 27, 2016, which was reduced to 10 games after a successful appeal.