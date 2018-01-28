San Jose to host 2019 NHL All-Star game
San Jose will host the 2019 NHL All-Star game. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the news before Saturday night's 2018 All-Star game skills competition.
League also working to finalize 2 pre-season games in China
San Jose will host the 2019 NHL All-Star game.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the news before Saturday night's 2018 All-Star game skills competition.
San Jose last hosted the All-Star game in 1997.
Bettman also announced plans for next season's international games.
- Work is continuing to finalize two mid-September pre-season games in China.
- In late September, New Jersey (Switzerland) and Edmonton (Germany) will play a preseason against a local team. The Devils and Oilers will then face each other in a regular-season opener in Sweden.
- Winnipeg and Florida will travel to Finland in early November for two regular-season games.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.