The Dallas Stars landed one of the top names in this year's free-agent class Monday by signing forward Alexander Radulov to a $31.25-million US, five-year contract.
He had 54 points (18 goals, 36 assists) in 76 regular season games with the Montreal Canadiens last season.
"Alexander is a dynamic playmaker with top-end speed and skill," Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a statement. "To add a forward of this stature to our lineup makes our top six as deep and talented as any group in this league."
Over four NHL seasons, Radulov has 156 points (65-91) in 230 regular season games with the Canadiens and Nashville Predators.
However, Montreal continued to be active in the free-agency period, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with free agent forward Ales Hemsky. The deal is worth $1 million.
Hemsky, 33, had seven points (4-3) in 15 games with the Dallas Stars last season. He made his NHL debut with Edmonton in 2002-03 and spent over a decade with the Oilers.
In 838 career regular-season games, Hemsky has 174 goals and 398 assists for 572 points. He has 21 points (7-14) in 43 playoff games.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.