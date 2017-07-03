The Dallas Stars landed one of the top names in this year's free-agent class Monday by signing forward Alexander Radulov to a $31.25-million US, five-year contract.

He had 54 points (18 goals, 36 assists) in 76 regular season games with the Montreal Canadiens last season.

"Alexander is a dynamic playmaker with top-end speed and skill," Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a statement. "To add a forward of this stature to our lineup makes our top six as deep and talented as any group in this league."

Over four NHL seasons, Radulov has 156 points (65-91) in 230 regular season games with the Canadiens and Nashville Predators.

However, Montreal continued to be active in the free-agency period, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with free agent forward Ales Hemsky. The deal is worth $1 million.

Hemsky, 33, had seven points (4-3) in 15 games with the Dallas Stars last season. He made his NHL debut with Edmonton in 2002-03 and spent over a decade with the Oilers.

In 838 career regular-season games, Hemsky has 174 goals and 398 assists for 572 points. He has 21 points (7-14) in 43 playoff games.