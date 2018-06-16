Canadiens sign newly acquired Max Domi to 2-year deal
The Montreal Canadiens agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Max Domi on Saturday, less than 24 hours after the team announced it had acquired him in a trade with Arizona for fellow forward Alex Galchenyuk.
The Montreal Canadiens agreed to terms on a two-year contract with forward Max Domi on Saturday.
Domi was acquired on Friday from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forward Alex Galchenyuk.
The contract has an average annual value of $3.15 million US, the Canadiens said in a news release.
Domi, 23, was Arizona's first-round pick (12th overall) at the 2013 NHL draft.
He had 45 points (nine goals, 36 assists) in 82 games last season.
In 222 career NHL games, Domi has 36 goals and 135 assists.
