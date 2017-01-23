Centre Alex Galchenyuk has reinjured his knee and will miss the Montreal Canadiens' game Tuesday night against the Calgary Flames.
The injury is not believed to be serious and Canadiens' coach Michel Therrien said Galchenyuk is day to day.
Galchenyuk was injured in Montreal's 3-2 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.
Michel Therrien confirms that Alex Galchenyuk will not play against the Flames on Tuesday night after re-aggravating his knee injury.—
@CanadiensMTL
Galchenyuk, who centres Montreal's first line, was in his fifth game back after missing 18 games with a knee injury.
It was his first time playing the second game of a back-to-back set.
The Canadiens got some good news when right-winger Brendan Gallagher skated with some other injured players for the first time since hurting his hand Jan. 4.
