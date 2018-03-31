Edler scores OT winner as Canucks down Blue Jackets in wild affair

Defenceman Alex Edler scored 1:21 into overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a wild 5-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday afternoon.

Edler picked up a loose puck in the Blue Jackets' end, waited patiently, then beat Columbus goaltender Joonas Korpisalo with a shot to the far side.

The Blue Jackets erased a 4-1 deficit by scoring three goals in 2:37 to tie the game.

Pierre-Luc Dubois started the comeback with a power-play goal at 16:02. Zach Werenski scored at 18:23 then Cam Atkinson tied the game 16 seconds later.

Jussi Jokinen scored a goal and added a pair of assists against his old team for Vancouver. Goaltender Thatcher Demko made 26 saves in his first NHL start.

Darren Archibald, Bo Horvat and Nikolay Goldobin also scored for the Canucks (30-40-9), who won their fourth consecutive game to tie their longest winning streak of the season. Vancouver, which is out of the playoff race, has won five of its past six games after losing seven straight.