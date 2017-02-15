Calgary Flames forward Alex Chiasson made an early exit in the first period of Wednesday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers after spearing Nick Cousins.

He faced a five-minute major and game misconduct.

Alex Chiasson was just handed a five minute major and a game misconduct for this "spear" on Nick Cousins #Flames pic.twitter.com/4wIbECnOBi — @shaynepasquino

NHL fans were split on how they felt about Chiasson's infraction.

Have I ever mentioned how much I am not a fan of Alex Chiasson? What an unnecessary spearing penalty. — @SamarSKhan

I don't know, I'm okay with Alex Chiasson spearing Nick Cousins. — @JDylanBurke

“I think Cousins has been poked harder on Facebook” @nufced regarding spearing penalty on Alex Chiasson @MBarkannCSN #Flyers #FlyersTalk — @joe_fordyce