Calgary Flames forward Alex Chiasson made an early exit in the first period of Wednesday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers after spearing Nick Cousins.
He faced a five-minute major and game misconduct.
Alex Chiasson was just handed a five minute major and a game misconduct for this "spear" on Nick Cousins #Flames pic.twitter.com/4wIbECnOBi—
@shaynepasquino
NHL fans were split on how they felt about Chiasson's infraction.
Have I ever mentioned how much I am not a fan of Alex Chiasson? What an unnecessary spearing penalty.—
@SamarSKhan
I don't know, I'm okay with Alex Chiasson spearing Nick Cousins.—
@JDylanBurke
“I think Cousins has been poked harder on Facebook” @nufced regarding spearing penalty on Alex Chiasson @MBarkannCSN #Flyers #FlyersTalk—
@joe_fordyce
Alex Chiasson spearing.. are you kidding me?—
@DeathIdol
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.