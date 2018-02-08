Alex Burrows suspended 10 games for kneeing Taylor Hall

Ottawa Senators forward Alex Burrows has been suspended 10 games by the NHL for serving as an aggressor and kneeing New Jersey Devils forward Taylor Hall.

The agitating forward had a telephone hearing Wednesday with the NHL after kneeing Hall twice in the head during a stoppage in play in Tuesday night's 5-3 victory.

Ottawa’s Alexandre Burrows suspended ten games for serving as an aggressor/ kneeing New Jersey’s Taylor Hall. <a href="https://t.co/yNb4Wp7z5A">https://t.co/yNb4Wp7z5A</a> —@NHLPlayerSafety

"He punched me in the back of the head like 10 times. He kind of lost his mind," Hall told Devils team reporter Amanda Stein after the game. "He has a bit of a reputation for player safety stuff.

"I think he's cleaned it up a lot in the recent past. But that didn't feel great when he was rabbit punching me there."

Burrows, 36, was penalized two minutes apiece for cross checking and roughing midway through the second period after throwing Hall to the ground, swinging at him and repeatedly kneeing him in the head. Hall, who wasn't injured, scored his 19th goal of the season 52 seconds into the ensuing power play.

Burrows does have right to appeal his suspension —@FriedgeHNIC

'He is what he is'

Devils head coach John Hynes was more blunt when asked to comment on Burrows.

"He is what he is," Hynes told Stein.

Burrows, who has topped the 25-goal mark four times in his 12 previous seasons, has three goals and eight points in 51 games this season while averaging 11 minutes 30 seconds of ice time.

The left-winger also has a well-earned reputation for crossing the line and has previously been disciplined by the NHL.