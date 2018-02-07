Alex Burrows to have NHL phone hearing for kneeing Taylor Hall twice in head

Little-used Ottawa Senators forward Alex Burrows might not see the ice at all in the near future.

The agitating forward will have a telephone hearing Wednesday with the NHL after kneeing New Jersey Devils forward Taylor Hall twice in the head during a stoppage in play in Tuesday night's 5-3 victory.

Scary sight in Ottawa as Taylor Hall appears to get his head crushed after Alex Burrows takes exception to a hit <a href="https://t.co/RhHm7RThei">pic.twitter.com/RhHm7RThei</a> —@BradyTrett

"He punched me in the back of the head like 10 times. He kind of lost his mind," Hall told Devils team reporter Amanda Stein after the game. "He has a bit of a reputation for player safety stuff.

"I think he's cleaned it up a lot in the recent past. But that didn't feel great when he was rabbit punching me there."

Burrows, 36, was penalized two minutes apiece for cross checking and roughing midway through the second period after throwing Hall to the ground, swinging at him and repeatedly kneeing him in the head. Hall, who wasn't injured, scored his 19th goal of the season 52 seconds into the ensuing power play.

'He is what he is'

A repeat offender, Burrows waived his right to an in-person hearing, meaning the league could suspend him more than five games, but the native of Pincourt, Que., reportedly is still eligible to be suspended six-plus contests.

Devils head coach John Hynes was more blunt when asked to comment on Burrows.

"He is what he is," Hynes told Stein.

Burrows, who has topped the 25-goal mark four times in his 12 previous seasons, has three goals and eight points in 51 games this season while averaging 11 minutes 30 seconds of ice time.

The left-winger also has a well-earned reputation for crossing the line and has previously been disciplined by the NHL.

In 2010, Burrows was fined $2,500 US for accusing referee Stephane Auger of bias in his penalty calls

In Game 1 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, he allegedly bit the finger of Boston centre Patrice Bergeron

In 2014, Burrows was suspended three games for a hit on then-Montreal Canadiens defenceman Alexei Emelin

In 2015, he apologized for taunting NHL player Patrick O'Sullivan, who had recently revealed details about abuse he suffered from his father while growing up.