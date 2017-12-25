Canucks' Alex Burmistrov retires from NHL: agent

Vancouver Canucks forward Alex Burmistrov has retired from the NHL, according to his agent.

Dan Milstein made the announcement about his 26-year-old client via Twitter on Sunday.

Alexander Burmistrov of Vancouver Canucks has retired from the NHL. Announcement on future will follow in the coming days. —@HockeyAgent1

Burmistov has played 24 games for the Canucks this season, having signed a one-year, $900,000 US deal in the summer.

While the Canucks have yet to confirm the move, GM Jim Benning told The Province on Sunday about the Russian's desire to leave the club.

"Alex made the decision to be released from his contract today in order to pursue a playing opportunity outside of the NHL," Benning said in an emailed statement. "We're supportive of his decision and wish the best for Alex."

Burmistrov was selected with the eighth pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, and he spent most of his 348-game career with the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets franchise

In 2013, Burmistrov left Winnipeg for Ak Bars Kazan of the KHL, but returned in 2015 after two years in his native Russia.

Burmistrov then spent the 2016-17 campaign with the Arizona Coyotes before joining the Canucks. He has 37 goals and 101 points over the span of his NHL career.