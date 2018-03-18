Alberta defeats St.Francis Xavier to claim U Sports men's hockey crown
Wil Tomchuk scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and the Alberta Golden Bears came back to defeat the St. Francis Xavier X-Men 4-2 Sunday in the U Sports men's hockey final.
Stephane Legault, Luke Philp and Jamie Crooks, into an empty net, also scored for the Golden Bears.
Daniel Robertson and Michael Clarke, on a power play, gave the X-Men an early 2-0 lead before Alberta stormed back.
Zach Sawchenko made 24 saves for the Golden Bears. Chase Marchand stopped 23 shots for StFX.
Earlier, Alexandre Goulet scored his second goal of the game in overtime as University of New Brunswick edged Saskatchewan 5-4 to claim the bronze medal.
