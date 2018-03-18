Skip to Main Content
Alberta defeats St.Francis Xavier to claim U Sports men's hockey crown

Wil Tomchuk scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and the Alberta Golden Bears came back to defeat the St. Francis Xavier X-Men 4-2 Sunday in the U Sports men's hockey final.

University of Alberta Golden Bears captain Riley Keiser celebrates after defeating the St. Francis Xavier University X-Men 4-2 to win the U Sports University Cup at the Canadian university men's hockey championship in Fredericton on Sunday. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)
Stephane Legault, Luke Philp and Jamie Crooks, into an empty net, also scored for the Golden Bears.

Daniel Robertson and Michael Clarke, on a power play, gave the X-Men an early 2-0 lead before Alberta stormed back.

Zach Sawchenko made 24 saves for the Golden Bears. Chase Marchand stopped 23 shots for StFX.

Earlier, Alexandre Goulet scored his second goal of the game in overtime as University of New Brunswick edged Saskatchewan 5-4 to claim the bronze medal.

