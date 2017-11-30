​The Montreal Canadiens on Thursday traded for forward Adam Cracknell, who joins his third team on the young NHL season.

After being claimed on waivers from Dallas on Oct. 9, Cracknell failed to register a point in four games with the New York Rangers, who dealt him to Montreal for journeyman forward Peter Holland.

Cracknell, 32, will report to the Canadiens' American Hockey League affiliate in Laval, Que., after recording five points in 15 games with the AHL's Hartford Wolfpack this season.

Cracknell set career highs last season with 10 goals and 16 points after signing with the Stars as a free agent on July 3, 2016.

The native of Prince Albert, Sask., broke into the NHL with St. Louis Blues in the 2010-11 campaign and played parts of four seasons with the Blues. He signed with Los Angeles in the summer of 2014 but never played a game for the team and Columbus claimed him on waivers that October.

Strong stint in Laval

The Blue Jackets dealt him back to St. Louis in February 2015 and six months later he signed a free-agent deal with Vancouver. He also played for Edmonton during the 2015-16 season and has compiled 43 points in 208 NHL regular-season contests.

Holland, 26, joined Montreal in July as a free agent and scored eight goals and 18 points in 20 AHL games with the Rocket in Laval.

Last season, the veteran centre collected 11 points in 40 games for the Arizona Coyotes, who acquired Holland in a trade with Toronto last December.

The Maple Leafs acquired the Toronto native in a November 2013 trade with Anaheim. He posted a career-high 27 points in the 2015-16 season but was a frequent healthy scratch the following campaign and became increasingly frustrated before he was moved to Arizona.