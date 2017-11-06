Another week of the NHL season has come and gone, but not without teaching us a few lessons along the way.

Here's a look back at some of the most exciting and/or strange events that caught the attention of hockey fans over the last seven days and what we learned from them.

Have a dispute? Settle it with rock-paper-scissors

Mark Scheifele and Tyler Seguin have a problem: They both want to be the last player to leave the ice after warmups.

But in the end, there can be only one.

Once again, they show us how reasonable people settle their differences.

ICYMI... Paper for the win!!



📜📜📜 pic.twitter.com/GoDNoZakW3 — @NHLJets

Poor, predictable Seguin.

Say it, don't spray it

This exchange between the Rangers' Kevin Hayes and Tampa's Alex Killorn ended up being the most expensive water fight in recent memory.

Kevin Hayes squirts Alex Killorn with water from the bench, Killorn takes exception pic.twitter.com/ndxZ7hK8LG — @PeteBlackburn

That cost each player $5,000 US. Steven Stamkos was also hit with the same fine after he, too, used water to get his point across to the Rangers' bench.

Help is just a Craigslist ad away

Perceiving that their team has a deficiency, one Chicago Blackhawks fan turned to Craigslist to seek help.

The posting (which has since been deleted) was in the "labor gigs" section and eloquently detailed what they're looking for: "The Chicago Blackhawks are expanding and are currently looking to add to their roster! The team is looking to build their powerplay department (currently 28th in the industry) and are seeking a Net-Front Presence Representative."

We're guessing they've already checked the Missed Connections section for a post by Dustin Byfuglien.

Vegas goalies have the most dangerous job in the NHL

The Golden Knights now have more injured goalies under NHL contract than healthy ones.

To recap:

Mark-Andre Fleury has yet to resume skating after suffering a concussion on Oct. 13

Malcolm Subban is on the injured reserve list and two-to-three weeks away from rejoining the team

Oskar Dansk suffered a lower-body injury and will not play until at least Nov. 10

Maxime Lagace (career NHL starts: 3) is the de facto starter

Dylan Ferguson of the WHL's Kamloops Blazers is the team's emergency backup

At least their Twitter account is keeping the mood light.

Us: We need a win.

Hockey Gods: Where you?

Us: Kanata

Hockey Gods: 👌 country! What town you in?

Us: Ka-na-ta

Hockey Gods: Town name?

Us: 😑 pic.twitter.com/wEvuiC8b5F — @GoldenKnights

Reaves & Kessel are the NHL's best new teammates

Last week we saw the Grim Reaver give Phil Kessel such a scare it may have stopped the American sniper's heart. This week, Ryan Reaves went on After Hours with Scott Oake wearing a special shirt:

Look at the shirt Ryan Reaves is wearing for his post game interview 😂😂👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/lM7VhvvqiH — @HockeyCentraI

Sign these guys up for a buddy cop movie already.