Another week of the NHL season has come and gone, but not without teaching us a few lessons along the way.

Here's a look back at some of the most exciting and/or strange events that caught the attention of hockey fans over the last seven days and what we learned from them.

We can stop calling him 'Sid the Kid' now

Sidney Crosby played his 757th career NHL game on Thursday. Also, he scored his 1,000th career NHL point.

Hip Check: Hard-nosed assist gets Crosby hard-earned milestone0:29

Crosby is the 86th player in history to reach the mark, and the 12th fastest. Here are the 11 quickest to hit 1,000 points:

Wayne Gretzky (424 games) ​Mario Lemieux (513) Mike Bossy (656) Peter Stastny (682) Jari Kurri (716) ​Guy Lafleur (720) Bryan Trottier (726) Denis Savard (727) Steve Yzerman (737) Marcel Dionne (740) Phil Esposito (745)

One strike, you're out

Since Antoine Vermette and Gustav Nyqvist are pro hockey players and not pro baseball players, the rules dictate that they'll be sitting down for quite a bit longer after each taking an ill-advised swing.

The Ducks' Vermette was handed a 10-game suspension for this whack on a linesman:

Nyqvist will miss six games for the Red Wings after striking Minnesota's Jared Spurgeon in the face with his stick.

Gustav Nyquist hits Jared Spurgeon in face with stick0:42

HBK meets HBK

Carl Hagelin, Nick Bonino and Phil Kessel got to meet their line's namesake at a charity event in Pittsburgh this week.

Unbelievably thrilled to have finally got to meet the #HBKLine tonight !! Already a great night!! #ShearDaBeard pic.twitter.com/pKk1RfBMXR — @ShawnMichaels

Shawn Michaels, aka The Heartbreak Kid, helped the reigning Stanley Cup champs experience a taste of pro wrestling's hallmarks: shaving a fellow athlete.

It wasn't exactly a hair vs. hair match, but it was entertainment for a good cause — former Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel's annual "Shear Da Beard" event in support of the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

It also gives a new meaning to "Sweet Chin Music."

Canadiens' Nesterov is Bambi on ice

Nikita Nesterov had a bit of trouble staying upright during a shift against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. It seems his skate boot and skate blade had a falling out of sorts.

Hip Check: Nikita Nesterov loses his blade, has hilarious 'Bambi moment'0:20

Let's compare that to the aforementioned animated fawn.

That's good stuff.

Lindros looks good in Nordiques blue

Twenty-six years after being chosen first overall in the NHL Entry Draft by the Quebec Nordiques, and then refusing to play for them, Eric Lindros finally donned their jersey.

Eric Lindros dons a Nordiques jersey on Sunday's TLMEP. Right. pic.twitter.com/HKTM6wmYix — @DomenicFazioli

With the cameras rolling during a French-Canadian television talk show, Lindros was presented with the sweater and quickly pulled the former NHL franchise's blue, red and white colours over his head and smiled.