Another week of the NHL season has come and gone, but not without teaching us a few lessons along the way.

Here's a look back at some of the most exciting and/or strange events that caught the attention of hockey fans over the last seven days and what we learned from them.

Don't quit your day job

Vladimir Tarasenko saw an opening, and he went for it.

"It" wasn't an opposing goalie's five-hole, but rather an unmanned TV camera set up outside of the visitors' locker room at the Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, Ont.

Unlike Tarasenko's ability on the ice, his camera work is a little suspect.

The Blues' sniper scored two goals in a 6-0 thrashing of the Senators that night, and scored in OT against the Leafs on Thursday, confirming that Tarasenko's mitts were made for hockey, not pan-and-zoom.

Dictionary dangles, snipes, cellies

Speaking of the five-hole, the term has a new home: the Merriam-Webster dictionary. The term, which, of course, means the space between a goalie's legs, has been around for quite awhile, but got the official nod on Tuesday.

Five-hole goals are alright, but we all know that the prettiest goals are scored "bar-downski."

Sometimes the extra attacker isn't worth the risk

Just ask the Dallas Stars and Jiri Hudler.

Hip Check: Jiri Hudler's pass splits the D for own goal0:28

That's tough to watch.

Maybe you should go blocker side

A tip for shooters facing the Maple Leafs: you may want to avoid the glove hand of Frederik Andersen.

Josh Bailey and Colton Parayko can both attest to this after games against Toronto this past week. The Islanders' forward saw his attempt at a yawning cage stolen away by Andersen's leather:

Hip Check: Andersen robs Islanders' Josh Bailey with terrific glove save0:22

A few nights later, Andersen appeared to be down and out before reaching out and robbing the Blues' defenceman:

Bruins rain on the parade

The Boston Bruins have some very suspect timing when it comes to making important personnel decisions.

Monday marked the parade for the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, so, while the city was distracted with Gronk being Gronk, Bruins GM Don Sweeney quietly told what media and fans who were paying attention that coach Claude Julien had been turfed.

The announcement, and its curious timing, did not escape the notice of some fans, and many echoed the sentiments in this tweet:

I don't care what you think of Claude Julien. He won this team a Cup & deserved better than to be fired under cover of Patriots confetti. — @MikeFromWoburn

Julien joins Gerard Gallant, Ken Hitchcock and Jack Capuano in the NHL's ex-bench-boss club from the 2016-17 season. Who's next? Well, it seems there's plenty of Canadian content in Bodog's odds for the next coach to be fired: