Another week of the NHL season has come and gone, but not without teaching us a few lessons along the way.

Here's a look back at some of the most exciting and/or strange events that caught the attention of hockey fans over the last seven days and what we learned from them.

Monahan gives Flames an all-star effort

While this is the "all-star" edition, there were still regular-season games that featured all-star efforts. This Sean Monahan goal against the Ottawa Senators fits that description to a T:

Watch Sean Monahan's stellar between-the-legs goal0:32

While the Flames' only all-star rep was Johnny Gaudreau, he also proved he belonged in L.A. with an OT winner in that same game.

John Scott is a hockey whisperer

Last year's all-star game MVP had his new book come out, and there was predictably plenty included about the Nashville event.

But what may have been most notable in some excerpts released was John Scott's assertion that he was responsible for the turnaround of a pair of his teammates when he was with the Sabres:

"Teams I go to the year before they just get ran through the boards and players get injured. Like before I came to Buffalo [Ryan] Miller got ran, he got a concussion; [Thomas] Vanek is getting ran all the over ice. And I come to the team and all of a sudden [Miller] has a career year and Vanek's scoring 40 goals and no one really gets hurt and that's that. It just calms everything down."

Pronger, Bieber combine for smash hit

The joy on Chris Pronger's face contrasted with the anguish of Justin Bieber are why many are calling this one of the best hockey photos of all time.

This photo of Chris Pronger crushing Justin Bieber by AP photog @mjterrill is everything https://t.co/TgxaZ4siOe pic.twitter.com/691JxUhp3S — @Deadspin

It's hard to disagree.

Ryker Kesler stole the show at the skills comp

Ryan Kesler's seven-year-old son was all anyone was talking about after the skills competition on Saturday night. The kid definitely has his goal celebrations on lockdown:

The score. The flop. The one-knee celly.



Is it too early to draft #NHLAllStar Ryker Kesler? pic.twitter.com/QlSgrZoaau — @AnaheimDucks

Honourable mention goes out to Coyotes goalie Mike Smith and this incredible shot:

Goalie Mike Smith hits the target from 200 feet out0:26

Gretzky gets last laugh

Coach Wayne Gretzky's Metropolitan squad was playing in the final and trailing the Pacific Division by one goal when Ryan Kesler appeared to score to extend that lead to two.

Not so fast. A video review showed Kesler's teammate Connor McDavid was off-side.

There was confusion over whether Gretzky successfully challenged the play or the review originated from the league office in Toronto. But either way, the Metro team roared back to take the lead and, thanks to a ridiculous save by Rangers defenceman Ryan McDonagh, they won game and $1 million prize.

Gretzky's reaction to the overturned goal said it all: