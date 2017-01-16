Another week of the NHL season has come and gone, but not without teaching us a few lessons along the way.

Here's a look back at some of the most exciting and/or strange events that caught the attention of hockey fans over the last seven days and what we learned from them.

You can't please all of the people all of the time

The NHL's all-star rosters were released this week, and with fan voting taking a definite backseat compared to past years, the selection of certain players riled up a small corner of the internet.

In particular, the pick of Jonathan Toews over Artemi Panerin was held up as a bad decision by the league.

However, I'd like to think most hockey fans had this reaction to a kerfuffle about an NHL non-event event.

Ovechkin is an all-time great

Alex Ovechkin showed that his timing is almost as good as his goal-scoring ability.

On Monday he tied Maurice Richard's mark of 544 career goals by scoring during a game against the Canadiens in Montreal.

He then moved ahead of the Habs legend while notching his 1,000th career NHL point just one game later.

Ovechkin's opponent in that game? Oh, just his oft-compared rival Sidney Crosby. Ovechkin also waited about 35 seconds to score that milestone marker:

Don't tread on me

Thanks to Brock Lesnar, the Winnipeg Jets now have an excuse if they go on a massive losing streak:

That's a penalty. And that's a penalty, too

The game played between San Jose and Calgary on Wednesday featured maybe the most odd combination of penalties in a single game.

The first came after one Sharks player seemingly shouldn't have been on the bench, much to Joe Thornton's amusement:

​The second infraction came after Matthew Tkachuk decided he wanted a piece of Brent Burns memorabilia.

No shot, no problem

Remember when Wayne Gretzky said you miss 100 per cent of the shots you don't take?

Well, how do you explain Brad Marchand showing us on Saturday that you don't actually need to shoot the puck to get it past a goalie?

The (shorthanded) goal itself can be seen at the 52-second mark: