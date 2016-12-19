Another week of the NHL season has come and gone, but not without teaching us a few lessons along the way.

Here's a look back at some of the most exciting and/or strange events that caught the attention of hockey fans over the last seven days and what we learned from them.

1. Taking 4 games off might do you some good

Before getting the start on Thursday night in Dallas, Rangers franchise cornerstone Henrik Lundqvist had sat in favour of backup Antti Raanta for the past four contests. It was the longest he had ridden the pine in his 12-season NHL career.

Stars forward Cody Eakin welcomed Lundqvist back to action with a big shoulder check on the New York netminder:

Eakin takes Lundqvist out of the game pic.twitter.com/7dDIpK3QfC — @myregularface

Lundqvist returned after getting checked out, teaming up with Raanta for a shutout of the Stars.

Meanwhile, Eakin will know what it feels like to sit out for four games.

2. The Montreal-Boston rivalry is alive and well

Bruins defenceman Torey ​Krug demonstrated this fact during a game at the Bell Centre on Monday night.

Here he is demolishing Andrew Shaw at mid-ice:

And here he is fighting Brendan Gallagher in the third period:

Fingers crossed for a playoff meeting in 2017.

3. Friendly fire can also hurt your opponents

Let's review this series of events that, at first glance, seems completely run-of-the-mill:

Edmonton's Connor McDavid got high-sticked during a game against the Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets were penalized. John Tortorella was mad.

OK, he's usually mad, but this time he had a legitimate reason:

The (Tony) twist: ​Turns out it was the Oilers' Milan Lucic who got his stick up on McDavid and drew both blood and a double-minor advantage.

4. Luongo really, really hates playing in Minnesota

Let's take a quick look at the last seven games Roberto Luongo has started at the Xcel Energy Centre in St. Paul, Minn.

Wins: 0

Losses: 7

Times he's been pulled: 5

Sticks destroyed: 1

5. Never, ever, wager your hair

Ben Hutton has a mullet. It didn't have to be this way.

Had he only paid attention to the years of examples set by professional wrestlers, he'd have saved himself the shears.

What happened: On Nov. 8, Erik Gubrandson (who hadn't scored a goal all season and had just 11 in the past five seasons) said if he didn't score the game-winning goal that night against the Lightning, he'd let Hutton choose his hairdo.

But, if Gudbranson scored the game-winner, he'd choose Hutton's new hairstyle.

I bet you can guess who scored the second Canucks goal in a 5-1 win.

This week was when the Canucks teammates made the trip to the barber shop, earning himself this, uh, handsome haircut:

The time limit on keeping the new 'do is up, so Hutton can shed his Kenny Powers haircut. But to the chagrin of Hutton's mom, it sounds like it's sticking around a little longer:

Jokes on you, Staying for atleast another game! #newtrend #sorrymom https://t.co/mln9ZiDIPn — @bhutt10

To be fair, he can pull it off pretty well.