Odds up slightly for NHL's worst team to draw No. 1 pick

The NHL announced lottery odds for the 2018 draft, and they contain good news for the Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators if the season were to end Wednesday.

Ottawa Senators have best chance among Canadian teams

Buffalo Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly (90) keeps Ottawa Senators' Marcus Paajarvi (56) away from goaltender Robin Lehner (40) during a game on March 8, 2018. Both teams are in the mix to win 2018 NHL draft lottery. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
The chances for the team with the lowest point total to earn the No. 1 overall pick are slightly up from last year, 18.5 per cent compared to 18. As it stands, the Sabres (24-40-12) are in the cellar of the NHL standings with 60 points, though the Ottawa Senators (30th), who have lost six straight, and Arizona Coyotes (29th) aren't far ahead with 63 points each.

Going into Wednesday's games, the Vancouver Canucks (28th) are also in the mix with just 65 points and the Montreal Canadiens (26th) are circling the bottom with 68. 

The NHL draft lottery will consist of three drawings to determine the three teams selecting first, second and third. The lottery, which will be held on April 28 in Toronto, includes the 15 teams that don't qualify for the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Here are the odds for each team, fewest points to most, for 2018 as compared to the 2017 odds, which accounted for the expansion Vegas Golden Knights receiving the same odds as a team finishing the regular season in 28th place:

1. 18.5 per cent (18.0 per cent in 2017)

2. 13.5 per cent (12.1 per cent)

3. 11.5 per cent (10.3 per cent)

4. 9.5 per cent (10.3 per cent)

5. 8.5 per cent (8.5 per cent)

6. 7.5 per cent (7.6 per cent)

7. 6.5 per cent (6.7 per cent)

8. 6.0 per cent (5.8 per cent)

9. 5.0 per cent (5.4 per cent)

10. 3.5 per cent (4.5 per cent)

11. 3.0 per cent (3.2 per cent)

12. 2.5 per cent (2.7 per cent)

13. 2.0 per cent (2.2 per cent)

14. 1.5 per cent (1.8 per cent)

15. 1.0 per cent (0.9 per cent)

The 12 clubs not selected in the lottery will be assigned their picks, Nos. 4 to 15, in inverse order of regular-season points. This year's draft will take place on June 22-23 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

With files from CBC Sports

