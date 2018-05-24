Nick Henry's hat trick helps Pats eliminate Broncos from Memorial Cup

Nick Henry scored a hat trick as the Regina Pats eliminated Western Hockey League rival the Swift Current Broncos from the Memorial Cup with a 6-5 victory on Wednesday night.

Regina's victory at the Canadian major junior championship concluded round-robin play and means the Pats will face the Ontario Hockey League's Hamilton Bulldogs in Friday's semifinal.

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, meanwhile, advanced to Sunday's championship game.

Cameron Hebig, Bryce Platt and Libor Hajek also scored for the Pats (2-1), who got five assists from captain Sam Steel. Josh Mahura tacked on two helpers.

Glenn Gawdin struck twice with Beck Malenstyn, Aleksi Heponiemi and Giorgio Estephan rounding out the attack for Swift Current (0-3), which won the WHL championship.

The Broncos had eliminated Regina during the first round of the WHL playoffs in early April, forcing the Pats to wait over six weeks for their next game.