Acadie-Bathurst beats Regina to earn berth in Memorial Cup semifinal

Noah Dobson had two goals and two assists while Jeffrey Truchon-Viel had two goals and an assist as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan held off the host Regina Pats 8-6 on Sunday and earned a berth in Friday's semifinal at the Memorial Cup.

Truchon-Viel leads all scorers at the Canadian major junior championship with six points.

Ethan Crossman struck twice and Liam Murphy added a goal and two assists apiece for the Titan (2-0) while Samuel Asselin also chipped in.

Cameron Hebig had a pair of goals for Regina (1-1). Jared Legein, Matt Bradley, Josh Mahura and Nick Henry rounded out the attack. Sam Steel tacked on four assists.

Evan Fitzpatrick made 32 saves for the win in net while Max Paddock turned aside 26-of-32 shots in defeat. Kyle Dumba came on in relief for the Pats to start the third and made three saves.

Dumba had a rough welcome to the game by misplaying a Crossman wrist shot and deflecting it into his own net at 1:39 of the third period.