Bulldogs top Titan for back-to-back wins at Memorial Cup
Ontario Hockey League champion guaranteed at least a semifinal berth
Robert Thomas scored the winner on the power play as the Hamilton Bulldogs edged the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 3-2 on Tuesday in the Memorial Cup round-robin finale for both teams.
The win earns the Ontario Hockey League champion at least a berth in Friday's semifinal.
Hamilton holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Titan although still has to wait for the result of Wednesday's matchup between the Western Hockey League's Swift Current Broncos (0-2) and the host Regina Pats (1-1).
Nicholas Caamano and Benjamin Gleason, on the power play, also had goals for the Bulldogs (2-1).
Jeffrey Truchon-Viel and Samuel Asselin scored for Acadie-Bathurst (2-1), which lost for the first time at this year's Canadian major junior championship.
Kaden Fulcher stopped 33 shots for the win in net as Evan Fitzpatrick turned away 31-of-34 shots in defeat.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.