5-OT game breaks record for longest in AHL history
Goalie makes 94 saves, son of Mike Krushelnyski scores winner for Flyers' affiliate
This one kept going. And going. And going. And going. And going — straight into the American Hockey League record books.
Alex Krushelnyski scored 6:48 into the fifth overtime period and Alex Lyon made 94 saves to lead the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to a 2-1 win over the Charlotte Checkers early Thursday morning in the longest game in the AHL's 82-year history.
The longest game in AHL history is over! Alex Krushelnyski is the hero and the <a href="https://twitter.com/LVPhantoms?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LVPhantoms</a> get the win! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LVvsCHA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LVvsCHA</a> <a href="https://t.co/enyOOkj9n7">pic.twitter.com/enyOOkj9n7</a>—@TheAHL
The Phantoms, the top affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, took a 3-1 series lead in the Atlantic Division finals by outlasting the Carolina Hurricanes' farm team in a game that began shortly after 7 p.m. EDT Wednesday night and ended at 1:09 a.m. after more than seven periods and 146 minutes and 48 seconds of play.
The seemingly endless game surpassed the Philadelphia Phantoms' 3-2 win over the Albany River Rats that took 142:58 to decide in 2008.
Lehigh Valley will have plenty of time to celebrate — and sleep. The teams won't be back on the ice until Saturday night in Charlotte.
Lyon posted the second-most saves in league history, stopping the last 79 shots he faced while shutting out Charlotte over the final 119:56.
Danick Martel gave Lehigh Valley a 1-0 lead at the 16:24 mark of the first period. Patrick Brown tied it for Charlotte at 6:52 of the second.
And, then ... lots of zeroes. Until Krushelnyski — son of former NHL All-Star Mike Krushelnyski — finally beat Alex Nedeljkovic, who finished with 51 saves.
Charlotte outshot Lehigh Valley 95-53, including 54-29 in the overtime periods.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.