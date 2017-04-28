The Canadian men's hockey team added defenceman Marc-Edouard Vlasic, goaltender Chad Johnson and forwards Mitch Marner and Brayden Schenn to its roster for the upcoming IIHF World Championship on Friday.

The first 18 players were named to the squad last week. The tournament will be held May 5-21 in Paris and Cologne, Germany.

Vlasic, who had 28 points (six goals, 22 assists) this season for the San Jose Sharks, helped Canada win gold at last year's World Cup of Hockey and the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Marner had 61 points (19-42) in his rookie campaign for the Toronto Maple Leafs while Schenn had 55 points (25-30) for the Philadelphia Flyers. Johnson posted an 18-15-1 record for the Calgary Flames with three shutouts, a 2.59 goals-against average and .910 save percentage.

The Canadian team will hold a pre-tournament camp in Geneva.

The defending champions will take on Switzerland in a tune-up game Tuesday ahead of the tournament opener May 5 against the Czech Republic.