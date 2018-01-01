World juniors: Adam Fox rescues U.S. from near collapse against Finland

Adam Fox scored with 1:20 left in the third period to give the United States a 5-4 victory over Finland on Sunday in the Amercans' final preliminary-round game in the world junior hockey championship.

The defending champion Americans (3-1) finished second behind Canada in the Group B standings and will face Russia in the quarter-finals Tuesday, a rematch of last year's semifinal, which the U.S. won 4-3 in a shootout for its first victory over Russia in a medal round game at the world juniors.

Russia eliminated the U.S. in the quarter-finals in 2014 and 2015.

Fox also had two assists, Joey Anderson scored twice, Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and an assist on Fox's winning goal, Brady Tkachuk added three assists, and Joseph Woll stopped 20 shots.

Canada (3-1) secured the top seed in Group A because of the point earned in its 4-3 shootout loss to the U.S. at the Buffalo Bills' New Era Field on Friday. Canada will meet Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

In a matchup between the American and Finnish teams that have won four of the last five gold medals, Finland came back from a three-goal deficit to tie it before Fox scored the winner on a partial breakaway after a lead pass from Mittelstadt.

Kristian Vesalainen and Joona Koppanen scored 66 seconds apart for Finland midway through the third period to tie it.

Mittelstadt shines

Trent Frederic and Mittelstadt scored in the first 15 minutes and Anderson's goal on a 5-on-3 power gave the U.S. a 3-0 early in the second period. Aapeli Rasanen and Eeli Tolvanen got Finland within a goal before Anderson scored again on a power play in the closing minutes of the second.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves for Finland.

Mittelstadt, the University of Minnesota freshman and most recent first-round draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres, leads the tournament in points (eight) and is tied for the lead in goals (four). Mittelstadt assisted on all three regulation goals in the comeback victory over Canada.

Tkachuk, a Boston University freshman and one of the top prospects eligible for this year's NHL draft, set up Mittelstadt's goal with a deft pass in front of the net. Tkachuk scored the tying goal and shootout winner against Canada in Friday's outdoor game that set a tournament attendance record of 44,592.​

Sweden 4 Russia 3 (SO)

Sweden (4-0) is the top seed in Group B and will play Slovakia in the quarter-finals. Oskar Steen scored the deciding goal in Sweden's 4-3 shootout victory over Russia on Sunday night.

Timothy Liljegren had a goal and an assist in Sweden's win. Lias Andersson and Glenn Gustafson also scored.

Dimitri Sokolov, Klim Kostin and Alexei Polodyan had goals for Russia. Vladislav Sukhachyov stopped 39 shots.

Czech Republic 6 Switzerland 3

Kristian Reichel scored a pair of goals to lead the Czech Republic in a 6-3 victory over Switzerland at the World Junior Hockey Championship on Sunday.

Martin Necas, Daniel Kurovsky and Martin Kaut each had a goal and an assist as the Czech Republic finished with nine points (3-1) in preliminary-round play. Jakub Lauko also scored and Libor Hajek had two assists.

The Czechs finished second in Group B.

Ken Jager, Dario Rohrbach and Elia Riva had goals for Switzerland, which finished fourth in Group B with three points (1-3) and will play Group a top seed Canada in the quarter-finals on Tuesday. The Swiss have never beaten Canada in 21 world juniors meetings.

Slovakia 5 Denmark 1

Milos Roman scored two goals as Slovakia defeated Denmark 5-1 to finish fourth in Group A. Slovakia handed the U.S. its only loss in the preliminary round.

Denmark and Belarus will play a relegation game on Tuesday.