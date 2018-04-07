Skip to Main Content
'Hockey stands with you': Condolences, support pour in for Humboldt Broncos after crash
'Hockey stands with you': Condolences, support pour in for Humboldt Broncos after crash

Condolences and offers of help are pouring in from the hockey community for families of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, which was involved in a horrific crash that left 14 dead and 14 others injured.

The Canadian Press ·
Members of the hockey community took to social media to send their condolences and offer support to the families of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team. (Humboldt Broncos/Twitter)

The accident occurred Friday when a truck collided with a bus carrying the junior hockey team to a playoff game in northeastern Saskatchewan. No names were released and police would not say whether the dead include players or coaches.

A photo showing three players lying side-by-side in hospital beds and holding hands circulated on social media early Saturday.

Rosemary Armstrong, the mother of former NHLer Colby Armstrong, tweeted that families could contact her if they needed a place to stay in Saskatoon.

Canalta Hotels was offering to take in family members of those affected. An online fundraising campaign set up for family members of the team had raised more than $50,000 early Saturday.

Hockey teams and players from leagues across North America tweeted messages of support.

