'Hockey stands with you': Condolences, support pour in for Humboldt Broncos after crash

Condolences and offers of help are pouring in from the hockey community for families of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, which was involved in a horrific crash that left 14 dead and 14 others injured.

The accident occurred Friday when a truck collided with a bus carrying the junior hockey team to a playoff game in northeastern Saskatchewan. No names were released and police would not say whether the dead include players or coaches.

Humbolt Broncos...Victims, loved ones. We are reaching out to hold you. To share . In this moment all that ever happened doesn't seem to matter. It did. It does.They do. You do. We love you. —@RonMacLeanHTH

The @MapleLeafs send our thoughts and prayers to the entire @HumboldtBroncos community in this time. Hockey stands with you. —@MapleLeafs

A photo showing three players lying side-by-side in hospital beds and holding hands circulated on social media early Saturday.

Rosemary Armstrong, the mother of former NHLer Colby Armstrong, tweeted that families could contact her if they needed a place to stay in Saskatoon.

Seriously! We have a place for you and anyone who needs it to stay. #hockeyfamily —@MeliArmstrong

Canalta Hotels was offering to take in family members of those affected. An online fundraising campaign set up for family members of the team had raised more than $50,000 early Saturday.

Hockey teams and players from leagues across North America tweeted messages of support.

We are all here for you. Whatever. Whenever. ❤️ #prayforhumboldt —@wick_22

So deeply saddened to hear the news of the Humboldt Broncos tonight. As a kid who spent so many hours on the road in AJHL, this hits so close to home #prayforhumboldt —@spencerfoo