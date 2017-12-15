Michal Repik scored twice as the Czech Republic downed Canada 4-1 Friday at the Channel One Cup pre-Olympic hockey tournament.

Vojtech Mozik and Martin Erat also had goals for the Czechs, who had four unanswered goals.

Matt Ellison, on a power play, had Canada's goal.

Mozik's power'play goal put the Czechs ahead 2-1 6:53 into the third period. Canada pressed for the equalizer by pulling goaltender Barry Brust, but Erat and Repik put the game away with empty-net goals.

Brust made 18 saves for Canada, while Pavel Francouz stopped 17 shots for the Czechs.

Canada's next game is Sunday against Russia.

The tournament is being used by general manager Sean Burke and head coach Willie Desjardins to assess players as they form Canada's roster for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.