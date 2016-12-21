Fatima Al Ali loves hockey, which is surprising considering she hails from the desert city of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

Her passion for the sport and skillful puck handling caught the attention of ex-NHL player Peter Bondra when he visited her city as a hockey ambassador.

This is Fatima. She represents the UAE on their women's national team & it's safe to say she has better hands than me! @Capitals @MSE @NHL pic.twitter.com/m4N2IddeRl — @PeterBondra12

A player for the Abu Dhabi Storms women's team, as well as a coach and referee, Ali has a deep passion for sports, especially hockey. The Washington Capitals are her favourite team and Alex Ovechkin is her favourite player.

Fatima Al Ali of the Abu Dhabi Storm Women's team in action during the friendly match between Abu Dhabi Storm Women and Abu Dhabi Storm Boy U-15 at the Zayaed Sports City (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Bondra, a Capitals alum, met Fatima while representing the team and coaching at the Pavlikovsky Hockey School program at the Zayed Sports Ice Rink in Abu Dhabi, where Ali's skills were on full display

Here is @FatimaAl_Ali at it again! Having fun supporting hockey in the UAE. #GrowingTheGame #CoolestGameOnEarth @NHL @Capitals pic.twitter.com/zglXsIC0rV — @PeterBondra12

Hockey is for Everyone

As part of the NHL's "Hockey is for Everyone" month, the Capitals' ownership group partnered with Etihad Airways to surprise Ali with a trip to Washington. The trip will include a chance for the budding sports photographer to meet the Capitals team, and hopefully Ovechkin.

In partnership w/ @EtihadAirways, @MSE's Monumental Global Academies surprised Fatima to be part of Hockey Is For Everyone Month. #CapsHIFE pic.twitter.com/7StdzlXBBI — @Capitals

It's safe to say Ali was blown away by this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.