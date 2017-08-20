Courtney Turner was selected first overall by the Boston Blades on Sunday in the 2017 CWHL draft.
The five-foot-three forward from Union College is a native of Milton, Mass.
Forward Kristyn Capizzano of Oakville, Ont., went second overall to the Toronto Furies while defenceman Nicole Kosta of Mississauga, Ont., was selected third by the Markham Thunder.
Forward Melodie Daoust of Valleyfield, Que., went to Les Canadiennes and defenceman Taryn Baumgardt of Innisfail, Alta., was picked by the Calgary Inferno.
Kunlun Red Star and the Vanke Rays, new additions to the league from China, picked at the end of the first round. Goaltender Noora Raty of Finland went to Kunlun and forward Cayley Mercer was selected by the Rays.
