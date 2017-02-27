An Erie Community College hockey player left the penalty box and attacked a referee Sunday, ending the school's 7-4 loss to Dakota College of Bottineau in the final National Junior College Athletic Association championship game.
Freshman defenceman Brandon Day went after the referee with 39 seconds left and the officials decided to end the game at that point.
Erie Community College (NJCAA) player storms out of penalty box to level referee late in 3rd period, ending national title game
Bottineau won its 10th title, beating Erie in the championship for the second straight year. Erie won in 2015.
Harrison Aide gave Bottineau a 5-4 lead with a power-play goal at 39 seconds of the third period. Charles Joly and Andrew Carriere finished the scoring.
The game marked the end of the NJCAA hockey championship, with the competition being dropped because of a lack of teams.
