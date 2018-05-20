Lightning keep Capitals at bay to close in on East title

The Tampa Bay Lightning survived a furious late-game comeback from the Washington Capitals in Game 5 to win 3-2 and take a 3-2 series lead in the Eastern Conference final.

A sterling start to each of the first two periods gave the Lightning all the push they needed on Saturday night at Amalie Arena. For the first time, the Lightning lead the series and can secure a berth in the Stanley Cup final on Monday night in Washington.

Cedric Paquette scored 19 seconds into the game and Ryan Callahan scored 33 seconds into the second period for the Lightning, which have won three games in a row. In between those goals, Ondrej Palat tallied for Tampa Bay, which took a 3-0 lead en route to winning at home for the first time in the series.

Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots, including 12 of 13 in the third period. Washington goalie Braden Holtby made 19 saves, facing only four shots in the final period.

The Capitals didn't go away because Evgeny Kuznetsov notched his 11th goal of the postseason 4:21 into the second period. Kuznetsov has scored in all three games in Tampa in the series. After pulling Holtby for an extra skater, Alex Ovechkin scored with 1:36 to play, but the Capitals couldn't find a way to pull even.

Ovechkin has 11 goals in the playoffs this spring. Earlier, Paquette's goal was six seconds away from being the quickest goal at the start of a postseason game in Tampa Bay franchise history. That came from Adam Hall in 2013.

This was the first time in the series that Steven Stamkos didn't score for the Lightning.