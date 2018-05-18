Vasilevskiy helps Lightning weather Caps to even East final
Series heads back to Tampa Bay locked up 2-2
Alex Killorn scored the tiebreaker with about 8 minutes left, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning weathered the equivalent of more than a period without a shot on goal to edge the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Thursday night, evening the Eastern Conference final at two games apiece.
Killorn was left pretty much alone during a defensive breakdown by Washington and scored 6 seconds after a Tampa Bay power play expired, putting in a pass from Ondrej Palat.
Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point scored Tampa Bay's first two goals, and Anthony Cirelli added an empty-netter with a second left.
Washington's goals came from Evgeny Kuznetsov — off an assist by Alex Ovechkin — and defenceman Dmitry Orlov.
The Lightning host Game 5 on Saturday night, with Game 6 back in Washington on Monday.
The road team has won every game in the series so far.
