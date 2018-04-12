Canadians stand with Humboldt in their best jerseys

Canadians across the country showed their support Thursday by wearing sports jerseys as a part of Jersey Day — inspired by a group of British Columbia hockey moms — to show support for the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Jersey Day is not just an internet hashtag. Toronto Mayor John Tory encouraged everyone to participate and proclaimed April 12 as Jersey Day in the city. The members of the Canadian Senate even joined in the movement.

In support of the families of the Humboldt Broncos, I'm encouraging everyone in Toronto to wear a hockey jersey or green & gold today to show their support & pay tribute to the memory of those lost in last week's tragic bus crash. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseysForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseysForHumboldt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseyDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseyDay</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/humboldtstrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#humboldtstrong</a> <a href="https://t.co/tYQ6tYbHth">pic.twitter.com/tYQ6tYbHth</a> —@JohnTory

We wear our jerseys, and green and gold, to show our support and send our love to the families and community of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtBroncos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtBroncos</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseysForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseysForHumboldt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtStrong</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseyDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseyDay</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SenCA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SenCA</a> <a href="https://t.co/O9s9N04Feo">pic.twitter.com/O9s9N04Feo</a> —@SenateCA

Members of the sports community showed their support in their best jerseys.

Hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser covered the name on her jersey with the name "Brons" to honour Dayna Brons, the Broncos' athletic therapist who passed away in hospital Wednesday afternoon.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jerseyday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jerseyday</a> for Dayna, for all the boys. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/humboldtbroncos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#humboldtbroncos</a> <a href="https://t.co/SvmjwuMDXB">pic.twitter.com/SvmjwuMDXB</a> —@wick_22

Rebecca Johnston, Meaghan Mikkelson and members of Hockey Canada wore their best red and whites to show their national support.

On mobile and can't view image? Click here.

Speed skating great Catriona Le May Doan wore a very fitting Saskatchewan Roughriders/Hockey Canada mash up jersey.

On mobile and can't view image? Click here.

Road to the Olympic Games' hosts Scott Russell and Andi Petrillo linked arms with colleagues in both jerseys and Humboldt colours.

On mobile and can't view image? Click here.

On mobile and can't view image? Click here.

Jersey Day even made its way to other countries with the staff of the St. Louis Blues and an elementary school in China standing with Humboldt.

Our staff is wearing <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseysForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseysForHumboldt</a> today 💚💛<br><br>You can help support <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtStrong</a> through this special auction: <a href="https://t.co/YNXAOXPXoK">https://t.co/YNXAOXPXoK</a> <a href="https://t.co/RTyzQOxv75">pic.twitter.com/RTyzQOxv75</a> —@StLouisBlues

From Shenzhen, China, we are sending our thoughts and prayers to the Humboldt Broncos, their families and the entire community through this tragic time. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SupportForHumbolt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SupportForHumbolt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jerseysforhumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jerseysforhumboldt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrayersForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrayersForHumboldt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoISNS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoISNS</a> <a href="https://t.co/ucfxQJ3Ggc">pic.twitter.com/ucfxQJ3Ggc</a> —@JasenAwalt_PYP

The Premier of Nunavut laid out two autographed Jordin Tootoo jerseys in his office.

Nunavut Premier Paul Quassa has a pair of <a href="https://twitter.com/Jtootoo22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jtootoo22</a> jerseys in his office for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseyDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseyDay</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseysForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseysForHumboldt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtStrong</a> <a href="https://t.co/3LNw2ILhA8">pic.twitter.com/3LNw2ILhA8</a> —@NickMurray91

Country music stars Brett Kissel and Shania Twain encouraged Canadians to join in to show their support.

Today, please wear your jersey in support of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtBroncos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtBroncos</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseysForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseysForHumboldt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SticksOutForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SticksOutForHumboldt</a> <a href="https://t.co/zT4VcLTkdh">pic.twitter.com/zT4VcLTkdh</a> —@BrettKissel

My thoughts are with the players and families of the Humboldt Broncos. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseysForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseysForHumboldt</a> <a href="https://t.co/cl7Ubl24wT">pic.twitter.com/cl7Ubl24wT</a> —@ShaniaTwain

The Broncos responded to the outpouring support from the country with a brief statement.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseysForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseysForHumboldt</a><br><br>We see you. We hear you. We love you.<br><br>We are all <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtStrong</a>. —@HumboldtBroncos

It does not matter what jersey you wear on Thursday, Canadians are all one team.