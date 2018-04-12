Skip to Main Content
Canadians stand with Humboldt in their best jerseys

Canadians across the country wore jerseys or green and gold to work and school on Thursday to show their support and pay tribute to the memory of those lost in last week's bus crash involving the Humbodlt Broncos.

Jersey Day tributes take place across the country honouring victims

Gabriella Cook · CBC Sports ·
Canadians across the country wore their sports jerseys to support the Humboldt tragedy. (Twitter/Instagram)
Canadians across the country showed their support Thursday by wearing sports jerseys as a part of Jersey Day — inspired by a group of British Columbia hockey moms — to show support for the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Jersey Day is not just an internet hashtag. Toronto Mayor John Tory encouraged everyone to participate and proclaimed April 12 as Jersey Day in the city. The members of the Canadian Senate even joined in the movement.

Members of the sports community showed their support in their best jerseys.

Hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser covered the name on her jersey with the name "Brons" to honour Dayna Brons, the Broncos' athletic therapist who passed away in hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Rebecca Johnston, Meaghan Mikkelson and members of Hockey Canada wore their best red and whites to show their national support.

Speed skating great Catriona Le May Doan wore a very fitting Saskatchewan Roughriders/Hockey Canada mash up jersey.

Road to the Olympic Games' hosts Scott Russell and Andi Petrillo linked arms with colleagues in both jerseys and Humboldt colours.

Jersey Day even made its way to other countries with the staff of the St. Louis Blues and an elementary school in China standing with Humboldt.

The Premier of Nunavut laid out two autographed Jordin Tootoo jerseys in his office.

Country music stars Brett Kissel and Shania Twain encouraged Canadians to join in to show their support.

The Broncos responded to the outpouring support from the country with a brief statement.

It does not matter what jersey you wear on Thursday, Canadians are all one team.

