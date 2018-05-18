Canada's Jaden Schwartz to miss remainder of hockey worlds with injury
Canada will be without the services of Jaden Schwartz when they take on Switzerland in the semifinals of the world hockey championship on Saturday.
Canadians set to take on Swiss in Saturday's semifinal
Canada will be without the services of Jaden Schwartz when they take on Switzerland in the semifinals of the world hockey championship on Saturday.
The St. Louis Blues forward will miss the remainder of the tournament with an upper-body injury, Hockey Canada announced Friday.
Schwartz, 25, has posted four assists in eight games.
The injury will not affect his availability for the Blues' training camp in September. The native of Wilcox, Sask., had 59 points in 62 games for St. Louis this season.
Canada advanced to the semis of the tournament with a 5-4 overtime win over Russia on Thursday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.