Canada juniors rip Slovakia to remain perfect at worlds

Backup goaltender Colton Point had a 20-save shutout as Canada blanked Slovakia 6-0 on Wednesday at the world junior hockey championship.

Jordan Kyrou led Canada's (2-0) offence with a goal and two assists, while Jonah Gadjovich scored twice. Kyrou's linemates Sam Steel and Taylor Raddysh also scored, as did Maxime Comtois.

Point got the start over Carter Hart, who made 29 saves in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Finland.

Hart is one of seven players returning from last year's silver-medal team and the presumptive starter for most of the tournament.

But with a pair of back-to-back games in the preliminary round Canadian head coach Dominique Ducharme decided to rest Hart.

Defenceman Kale Clague missed the game after blocking a shot with his right foot in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Finland.