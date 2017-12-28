Canada juniors rip Slovakia to remain perfect at worlds
Backup goaltender Colton Point saves 20 to earn shutout
Backup goaltender Colton Point had a 20-save shutout as Canada blanked Slovakia 6-0 on Wednesday at the world junior hockey championship.
Jordan Kyrou led Canada's (2-0) offence with a goal and two assists, while Jonah Gadjovich scored twice. Kyrou's linemates Sam Steel and Taylor Raddysh also scored, as did Maxime Comtois.
@JordanKyrou undresses Erik Smolka and doubles up Canada's lead!
Point got the start over Carter Hart, who made 29 saves in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Finland.
Hart is one of seven players returning from last year's silver-medal team and the presumptive starter for most of the tournament.
But with a pair of back-to-back games in the preliminary round Canadian head coach Dominique Ducharme decided to rest Hart.
Defenceman Kale Clague missed the game after blocking a shot with his right foot in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Finland.
