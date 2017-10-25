Natalie Spooner scored twice and Genevieve Lacasse made 37 saves as Canada's women's hockey team downed the United States 5-1 on Wednesday night in pre-Olympic exhibition play.
Spooner, on the power play, Laura Fortino and Meghan Agosta all scored during the second period for the Canadians, the defending Olympic champions. Marie-Philip Poulin added another in the third.
The win comes after Canada's coach slammed the team after a 5-2 loss to the U.S. on Sunday.
Emily Pfalzer tied the game at 1-1 in the first period for the U.S., just three minutes after Spooner opened the scoring with her first of the game.
Nicole Hensley turned aside 12-of-16 shots through two periods for the Americans. Alex Rigsby played the third and stopped six shots.
The U.S. beat Canada 5-2 in Quebec City in their exhibition schedule opener on Sunday.
The two countries play a total of six exhibition games against each other before February's Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
The teams play next on Dec. 3 in St. Paul, Minn., followed by Dec. 5 in Winnipeg, Dec. 15 in San Jose, Calif., and Dec. 17 in Edmonton.
The Americans will also host the annual Four Nations Cup next month. The tournament runs Nov. 5-12 in Tampa, Fla., and includes Canada, Sweden and Finland.
