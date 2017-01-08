Hockey is a game played on ice, until it's not.
Driving rain in Bakersfield, Calif., covered the ice surface at the AHL's Outdoor Classic on Saturday, adding a new level of difficulty (and hilarity) to the game.
There is so much rain at the AHL Outdoor Classic tonight that whenever anyone shoots the puck, they also shoot a puddle of water pic.twitter.com/RJ8O72ia2w—
@BradyTrett
The Bakersfield Condors and Ontario Reign (yes, you read that right) learned the hard way that the show must go on.
The two teams continued play in front of some 10,000 fans who were also forced to brave the weather conditions.
Start of the 2nd period. pic.twitter.com/VQHPzZZpK2—
@TomGazzola
Outdoor hockey games have always veered a little further from safety, but that AHL game is absurd. I mean, you may as well add alligators—
@bruce_arthur
Not unexpectedly, the rain created huge problems on the ice for the players.
Auger goes water skiing pic.twitter.com/nDXYrE75UQ—
@Sheng_Peng
Griffin Reinhart just attempted a shot from the point. Water went flying 20 feet into the air. The puck a couple feet forward.—
@TomGazzola
It also created an on-ice glow puck effect that many NHL fans may be very familiar with.
It's not rain, it's FoxTrax! pic.twitter.com/gTIxkvJdCz—
@Sheng_Peng
Fortunately, the rain began to let up towards the end of the game, and even the AHL took the opportunity to poke fun at the situation.
This game is all Reign right now. pic.twitter.com/BoKS46tJU0—
@TheAHL
But when the rain stopped, apparently so did the Reign, as the visiting team blew a late one-goal lead in the third period and eventually lost in overtime.
Down two goals heading into the third, the @Condors rally to win it 3-2 in overtime. #OutdoorClassic #AHLOutdoor pic.twitter.com/83pyixnkgD—
@TheAHL
Though this wasn't the first time an AHL outdoor game was played in California, many may be hoping that it is the last.
Like I was saying... pic.twitter.com/HoYbbY1mOV—
@TomGazzola
