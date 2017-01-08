Hockey is a game played on ice, until it's not.

Driving rain in Bakersfield, Calif., covered the ice surface at the AHL's Outdoor Classic on Saturday, adding a new level of difficulty (and hilarity) to the game.

The Bakersfield Condors and Ontario Reign (yes, you read that right) learned the hard way that the show must go on.

The two teams continued play in front of some 10,000 fans who were also forced to brave the weather conditions.

Not unexpectedly, the rain created huge problems on the ice for the players.

It also created an on-ice glow puck effect that many NHL fans may be very familiar with.

Fortunately, the rain began to let up towards the end of the game, and even the AHL took the opportunity to poke fun at the situation.

But when the rain stopped, apparently so did the Reign, as the visiting team blew a late one-goal lead in the third period and eventually lost in overtime.

Though this wasn't the first time an AHL outdoor game was played in California, many may be hoping that it is the last.