Click on the video player above to watch the Grand National horse race from Liverpool on Saturday, April 14.

The Grand National is considered to be the most popular jumps race of the season.

One for Arthur — ridden by Derek Fox — is the reigning champion at the prestigious Aintree Racecourse which has hosted the event since 1839.

In this case, the steeplechase format consists of a course that spans almost seven kilometres and contains 30 jumps. Furthermore, the top 40 runners are expected to advance to Saturday's final.

This race uses a weight handicap assigned to each horse with the intention of creating a close finish.