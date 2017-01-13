Good Times with Craig McMorris is a weekly Youtube series hosted by pro snowboarder Craig McMorris.

Each episode features an Olympic hopeful on their path to Pyeongchang 2018. A new episode will be released each Friday at 2 p.m ET for the next eight weeks at Youtube.com/CBCSports. Subscribe now.

Come with us from Whistler to L.A. to Calgary as we explore the action sports life. We promise it'll be #GoodTimesMcMorris

Episode 1 | Multi-sport athlete Georgia Simmerling

​

Georgia Simmering is in a league of her own. As the first Canadian to compete in three different sports in three different Olympic Games. She takes Craig through one of her workouts. How do you think he'll do?