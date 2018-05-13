Webb Simpson has little trouble en route to Players Championship
Webb Simpson navigated his way through a few mistakes but not too much stress to win The Players Championship on Sunday.
Justin Thomas passes Dustin Johnson for world No.1 ranking
Staked to a seven-shot lead, no one got closer than four shots of Simpson, even after a double bogey on the 18th hole when his only concern was finishing the hole. He closed with a 1-over 73 for a four-shot victory and his biggest win since the 2012 U.S. Open at Olympic Club.
Tiger Woods made another big run. So did Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker and Danny Lee. None could do enough to catch Simpson during record scoring in the final Players Championship in May.
Justin Thomas shot a 66 and tied for 11th, which was more than enough to move to No. 1 in the world.
