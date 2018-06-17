Dustin Johnson's struggles at U.S. Open land him in 4-way tie for lead

Dustin Johnson three-putted the final hole to fall into a four-way tie for the lead with fellow Americans Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger and Tony Finau after the third round at the U.S. Open on Saturday.

Johnson carded a seven-over-par 77 but still found himself sharing the lead after surviving brutal conditions as Koepka set himself up for a shot at successfully defending his title.

Johnson steadied himself after squandering a four-shot advantage on the front nine at Shinnecock Hills as the field bunched up like rush hour traffic on the Long Island Expressway.

The 2016 champion negotiated the back nine in one-over on a day when strong winds and low humidity baked the greens dry and left some on the verge of being unplayable.

Americans Johnson, Koepka (72), Daniel Berger (66) and Tony Finau (66) led Englishman Justin Rose (73) by one stroke, and Swede Henrik Stenson (74) by two.

Koepka confident

Koepka oozed confidence about his chances of becoming the first since Curtis Strange in 1988-89 to win consecutive titles.

"There's nobody more confident," he told reporters. "I feel you've got to take it [the title] from me to be honest."

Berger and Finau beat the worst of the conditions, finishing before the leaders had even teed off. Few could have predicted at the start of the day that Berger and Finau would find themselves in the final pairing on Sunday.

"As the day went on it continued to get more tough," said two-times PGA Tour winner Berger, who noticed the course starting to become more difficult on about the 12th hole. "It started to get a lot firmer and faster," he said.

"The speed of the greens picked up. It's going to be tough [for the leaders]."

'Made for championship golf'

Little did he realize how true that would be. Finau soon matched Berger's 66.

"I feel my game is made for championship golf," said the extremely long-hitting Finau, who believes he is developing a complete, all-round game. Today I needed something special to happen to have an outside chance. Whether I do or not I'm happy with the day."

Saturday showed that no lead is safe at the toughest test in golf. Nothing was likely to create more discussion than Phil Mickelson hitting a moving ball on the 13th green.

Mickelson putts a moving ball, resulting in a two-stroke penalty, and a sextuple-bogey on the 13th hole. 1:29

The astonishing moment occurred after the five-times major champion missed the hole with a short downhill putt, and his ball kept trickling and trickling down the slope. He trotted after it and when the ball was about 15 feet beyond the hole, and still trickling, he hit it back towards the cup.

Mickelson said he knew the action would bring a two-shot penalty, and that he had hit the ball to prevent it from rolling off the green. He finished the day, his 48th birthday, with an 81, 11-over par.

USGA issues apology

The USGA has apologized for how unfair the Shinnecock Hills course was in the third round of the U.S. Open.

Only three players shot under par — Berger and Finau with 66s, and Kiradech Aphibarnrat with a 68. Two others were at even par: Gary Woodland and Brian Gay.

Meanwhile, there were eight rounds of 80 or higher, including Rickie Fowler with an 84 and Mickelson at 81.

"It was a tale of two golf courses, and no doubt, we would admit, well-executed shots were not only not regarded, but were punished," said Mike Davis, the USGA's executive director and the man in charge of course setup. "We would say that it was a very tough test, and really too tough this afternoon."

Davis promised to slow down the course for Sunday's final round.

"You saw some low scores this morning; those hole locations actually work," Davis said. "Having said that, this golf course will get slowed down tonight. There will be water applied to it."

That process began on some holes even before Dustin Johnson bogeyed No. 18 to fall into a four-way tie for the lead at 3 over par.