Canada's Henderson falls behind as 3 tied for lead after 1st round at U.S. Women's Open
Ariya Jutanugarn, Sarah Jane Smith, Jeongeun6 Lee top leaderboard at 5-under 67
Ariya Jutanugarn, Sarah Jane Smith and Jeongeun6 Lee each shot a 5-under 67 Thursday to share the first-round lead at the U.S. Women's Open at Shoal Creek.
Jutanugarn spent hours in front before Smith and Lee caught her in the evening. The course held up better than some feared after heavy rains in recent days, aided by a day of sunshine.
(Lee's first name is spelled with a 6 since she is the sixth South Korean professional golfer with the same name.)
Canada's Brooke Henderson struggled, finishing tied for 44th with a 1-over 73.The 20-year-old Smiths Falls, Ont., native is searching for her second career major title.
Thailand's Jutanugarn and the Australian Smith each had an eagle, five birdies and two bogeys. The Korean Lee, meanwhile, had five birdies on a course that has been drenched in recent days and weeks, forcing the cancellation of Tuesday's practice round and limiting course time on the eve of the tournament.
Danielle Kang, 2014 winner Michelle Wie, Korean Ji-Hyun Kim and Swedish amateur Linn Grant were 3 under.
With files from CBC Sports
