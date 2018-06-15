Skip to Main Content
Tiger Woods on the bubble to make cut at U.S. Open

Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter, Scott Piercy and Russell Henley were tied at 1-under-par 69 after the first round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southhampton, N.Y.

American golfer sits 10 over par after 2nd round, cut line currently at plus-7

Tiger Woods shot a 2-over-par 72 in the second round of the U.S. Open In Southampton, N.Y., on Friday and is currently off the cut line to advance to the weekend. (Frank Franklin/Associated Press)

Tiger Woods showed plenty of grit at the end of his second round at the U.S. Open. Now he'll have to wait and see if it's enough to play the weekend.

Woods birdied his last two holes for a 2-over-par 72 that left him — at least for the moment — just off the cut line at Shinnecock Hills. Woods is 10 over through two rounds, 14 shots back of leader Dustin Johnson.

Woods said he hit the ball well both days but was held back by his putter. He said he never made the key putts to keep momentum going.

He played early in the same group with Johnson, who had a three-shot lead when he finished. The cut line was at 9 over when Woods finished and would have to move a stroke for him to advance to the weekend.

Woods said careers are measured by what players do four times a year in the majors, noting he won three of them in one year alone. He said he had a good feeling coming into the tournament, but his opening 78 put him too far back to make much of a move.

Despite the two birdies to finish, Woods said "I don't think you can be too happy and too excited about 10 over par."

