Kyle Stanley and Jordan Spieth are off to strong starts in the Tour Championship with different goals in mind.
Stanley ran off four straight birdies on the front nine, and then added two more late in his round on a steamy Thursday afternoon at East Lake in Atlanta for a 6-under 64. He had a two-shot lead.
Spieth had a 67, which was just fine with him. No one among the top five seeds in the FedEx Cup had a lower score, so that kept Spieth on track in his bid to join Tiger Woods as the only two-time winner of the $10 million US bonus.
Stanley is the No. 22 seed. He needs to win and have Spieth finish toward the bottom third of the 30-man field to claim the FedEx Cup.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.