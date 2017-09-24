Xander Schauffele ended his rookie season by winning the Tour Championship. Justin Thomas ended the best season with the FedEx Cup.
Schauffele, a 23-year-old worried about keeping his PGA Tour card just over three months ago, swirled in a 3-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday for a 2-under 68 to beat Thomas by one shot and become the first rookie to win the Tour Championship.
Thomas had plenty of reasons to celebrate his runner-up finish. He capped off a season of five victories and his first major championship by claiming the $10 million US bonus. He closed with a 66 after he narrowly missed a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th. It was the first time since 2009 that the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup were won by different players.
