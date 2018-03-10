Canada's Corey Conners in tough tussle with Tiger in pursuit of 1st PGA tour victory
Canadian rookie Corey Conners kept the lead in the Valspar Championship and had a clear view of what he faces in the final round.
Tiger Woods was right in front of him, and Conners could hear the roars all afternoon.
Conners shot a 3-under 68 on Saturday for a one-shot lead over Woods, Brandt Snedeker and Justin Rose as he goes after his first PGA Tour victory before a crowd rarely seen this side of a major.
Woods tied for the lead with a 20-foot birdie putt on No. 10, only to miss a pair of birdie putts inside 8 feet. He shot a 67.
Rose had a 66 and will be in the final group with Conners. Woods plays right in front of them with Snedeker, who also had a 67.
