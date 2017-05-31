Tiger Woods can't follow simple instructions during a dazed and disoriented encounter with police in dash-cam footage that Jupiter released Wednesday night.

During a field sobriety test, Woods swayed as he straddled the white line and could not take a step in the heel-to-toe method. When asked to raise his right hand, he started to raise his left hand when the officer corrected him.

Eventually, his hands were behind his back as he was arrested and placed in the back seat of a patrol car.

The Jupiter Police Department has released dashcam video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest. pic.twitter.com/pFt4QLksqs — @golf_com

The footage came from his arrest Monday in the dark of early morning when Jupiter police noticed his Mercedes parked on the side of a six-lane road, part of it in the road and part of it in the bicycle lane.

Police found Woods sound asleep behind the wheel, according to an incident report. The engine was running, the brake lights were on and the right turn signal was blinking. Police also released photos of his car that showed both tires flat with minor damage around the bumpers.

When the officer asks Woods where he had been, the 14-time major champion says, "LA." He says he was headed down to Orange County.

Woods said, "No" when asked if he had been drinking. When he told them he was taking medication, police muted part of the tape in which Woods describes it.

A breath test registered a blood alcohol level of 0.00 per cent. Woods later said his condition was caused by prescription medications.

Woods is to be arraigned July 5 in Palm Beach County court on the DUI charge.

Inside the car, Woods was sound asleep at the wheel. Police said in incident reports that his speech was slurred and he didn't know where he was. He was unable to tie his shoes and failed a sobriety test. A breath test registered 0.0 for alcohol, corroborating what Woods said in a statement issued Monday evening.

"I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved," Woods said. "What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly."

On the eve of the Memorial Tournament, which Woods won a record five times, PGA Tour players who grew up admiring his dominance in golf wished for the best.

Tiger Woods's mug shot. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's office via Associated Press)

Commissioner Jay Monahan said the tour would be there to help him.

"I think Tiger's statement on Monday night, where he apologized and he said he was going to do everything he can in his power to make sure this doesn't happen again, I think says everything," Monahan told The Associated Press on Wednesday. "He's a member of our family, and we're going to do everything we can to help and support him."

A tour spokesman declined to comment on whether Woods is subject to any penalty, keeping to the longtime PGA Tour policy of not discussing whether players are disciplined.

But that was the least of players' concerns at Muirfield Village.

"I don't know all the details about it, but hopefully it's not a worse problem than it is," former Masters champion Adam Scott said.

Lawyer says statement a mistake

Jason Day, who grew up idolizing Woods and often consults him on golf matters, said he sent Woods a text and has not heard back.

"From what I've heard, it was like different dosage of prescribed medicine that he took," Day said. "I mean, he's had four back surgeries and seven knee surgeries and some Achilles and stuff like that. It's tough to see him go through this. Hopefully, he's on the right dosage and he can get through this stage and hopefully come back."

Katie Phang, a former Florida prosecutor, said the statement in which Woods took full responsibility could come back to haunt him if he fights the charge.

"Tiger's statement was a bad idea. He should not have said anything," Phang said. "Now, he can't claim that he was not DUI and just was tired from a long day."

Douglas Duncan, a West Palm Beach attorney representing Woods, did not immediately return messages by phone or email from The Associated Press.

Woods told police he had taken several prescriptions. The arrest affidavit listed four medications, including Vicodin, that Woods reported taking. Vicodin is an opioid pain medication. The other three drugs appear to be misspelled. One is similar in spelling to Solax (a muscle relaxer) or Solox (for acid reflux). Another is similar in spelling to Etorix, a painkiller not currently approved in the United States.

David S. Weinstein, a former federal and state prosecutor, said the key to prosecuting Woods would be establishing the presence of Vicodin.

"You can't get him on a sleeping pill," said Weinstein, now a defence lawyer in Miami. "It has to be a controlled substance."