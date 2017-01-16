Rory McIlroy has withdrawn from the Abu Dhabi Championship this week because of a rib injury.
The European Tour released a statement on Monday saying the second-ranked McIlroy underwent tests after he was injured during the South African Open on the weekend and they revealed a stress fracture.
McIlroy said it was "bitterly disappointing" and "really quite annoying" to miss this week's tournament, which has the best field of the season on the European Tour.
McIlroy said "in situations like this, you simply have to listen to the experts."
The Northern Irishman played with the injury for the final three rounds in Johannesburg, where he lost in a playoff to Graeme Storm on the weekend.
The Abu Dhabi Championship starts on Thursday and is headlined by Americans Dustin Johnson and defending champion Rickie Fowler.
