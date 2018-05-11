Webb Simpson takes control of Players Championship with record-tying round
Webb Simpson didn't miss anything except the island green at the TPC Sawgrass.
15-under 129 aftr 2 days matches Jason Day's mark at TPC Sawgrass
Simpson was on the verge of shattering the course record at The Players Championship until he hit a sand wedge into the water on the notorious par-3 17th. He settled for a 9-under 63 to tie the course record, giving him a five-shot lead going into the weekend.
Simpson was the seventh player to shoot 63, the last five since 2013.
He was at 15-under 129, tying the 36-hole tournament record set by Jason Day two years ago.
Charl Schwartzel (66), Patrick Cantlay (68) and Danny Lee (66) were five behind.
