Tiger Woods 1-over, Canada's Adam Hadwin 3-under as Masters begins
'I definitely didn't score as well as I could,' says 4-time champ after 1-over-par round
Tiger Woods failed to find any sort of rhythm in his much-anticipated Masters return on Thursday, but still came away with a 73 in the opening round of the year's first major.
Woods, who missed the last two Masters because of back issues, was followed by hordes of supporters all day but he was unable to deliver the type of roar-inspiring shots he once did with ease at Augusta National.
The four-time winner, who struggled to keep many of his tee shots from sailing right and could not take advantage of any of the four par-5 holes, steadied the ship late on to finish the round at 1 over.
Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C. shot a 3-under 69 in his second appearance at Augusta.
The fact Woods was even in the field was impressive considering it was only last September when he said he may never compete again as he was recovering from spinal fusion surgery.
Defending champ Garcia makes dubious history
Defending champion Sergio Garcia made history, but not the good kind.
Garcia carded a 13 on the par-5 15th after hitting four shots into the water in front of the green to match the highest single-hole score in Masters history.
Tom Weiskopf had a 13 at No. 12 in 1980 and Tsuneyuki "Tommy" Nakajima did it at No. 13 in 1978.
Garcia matched previous high scores carded by Tom Weiskopf at No. 12 in 1980 and by Tsuneyuki "Tommy" Nakajima at No. 13 in 1978.
Garcia rebounded with a birdie on the par-3 16th, but he's now a long shot to make the cut Friday.
The meltdown left Garcia at 9 over in the opening round and near the very bottom of the leaderboard.
With files from The American Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.