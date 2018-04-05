Tiger Woods 1-over, Canada's Adam Hadwin 3-under as Masters begins

Tiger Woods failed to find any sort of rhythm in his much-anticipated Masters return on Thursday, but still came away with a 73 in the opening round of the year's first major.

Woods, who missed the last two Masters because of back issues, was followed by hordes of supporters all day but he was unable to deliver the type of roar-inspiring shots he once did with ease at Augusta National.

The last time Tiger Woods won the Masters was in 2005, and the world was a very different place then. From social media, to sports heroes, things have changed! Since Tiger is once again a favourite at Augusta, Rob Pizzo looks back at the last time Tiger put on the Green Jacket. 1:51

The four-time winner, who struggled to keep many of his tee shots from sailing right and could not take advantage of any of the four par-5 holes, steadied the ship late on to finish the round at 1 over.

Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C. shot a 3-under 69 in his second appearance at Augusta.

The fact Woods was even in the field was impressive considering it was only last September when he said he may never compete again as he was recovering from spinal fusion surgery.

Defending champ Garcia makes dubious history

Defending champion Sergio Garcia made history, but not the good kind.

Garcia carded a 13 on the par-5 15th after hitting four shots into the water in front of the green to match the highest single-hole score in Masters history.

Tom Weiskopf had a 13 at No. 12 in 1980 and Tsuneyuki "Tommy" Nakajima did it at No. 13 in 1978.

Garcia matched previous high scores carded by Tom Weiskopf at No. 12 in 1980 and by Tsuneyuki "Tommy" Nakajima at No. 13 in 1978.

Garcia rebounded with a birdie on the par-3 16th, but he's now a long shot to make the cut Friday.

The meltdown left Garcia at 9 over in the opening round and near the very bottom of the leaderboard.